Celtics Balanced Attack Key to Victory over Blazers

The Boston Celtics went into the Moda Center missing three of their starters in a Sunday night clash with the Trail Blazers. The absence of Jaylen Brown (knee) Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Kristaps Porzingis (rest) did little to stop the C’s from claiming their fifth straight in a 129-116 victory.

Need to know

The Celtics showed once again that they don’t need everybody to win comfortably. Boston got contributions from everywhere on the floor with six players in double digits. That included Sam Hauser, who got red hot from three to help the C’s put an end to the Blazers’ four-game win streak on an all-around great shooting night for Boston. Jayson Tatum also continued to prove why he’s one of the best players in the NBA jut falling short of a triple double.

Things I liked

Sam Hauser: With Boston missing several key players, several bench guys had to step into an increased role. Nobody answered that call better than Sam Hauser, who hit eight threes en route to 24 points. It was the second-highest scoring game of the season for the four-year vet, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

D-White goes behind the back to an open Sam Hauser… Who hits his 7th 3 of the game 🎯 pic.twitter.com/06nBiIG12T — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2025

Tatum’s Takeover Mode: Although his presence was certainly felt in the earlier portions of the game, Jayson Tatum exploded for 24 second half points – 18 in the third quarter alone – which helped keep Portland at bay. The C’s star finished with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists and was a team best +16 when on the court.

Yeah, They can still shoot the 3: We all know it, the Celtics make their name on the three point shot, and it was on full display in this one. Boston drained 23 threes at a 46 percent clip. That, combined with their success at the rim resulted in the team’s fourth-highest offensive rating of the season. The Celtics who spent much of the year toiling in the middle of the pack percentage wise are now 6th overall (37&) in the NBA from behind the arc. Their total attempts and makes are still miles ahead of the next closest competitor.

Second chance opportunities: When you shoot as many threes at as high of a level as Boston does, being involved on the offensive glass in addition makes it almost unfair. The C’s did that Sunday with 11 offensive rebounds, which is right at their season average, but the capitalized big time turning those boards into 20 second chance points.

Things I didn’t like

A kill shot would’ve been nice – While the Celtics never felt in danger of losing the game, they were never able to fully put the Blazers away either. Portland put together a 12-0 run in the second quarter to get themselves back in the game after falling behind early, and even during the second half where Boston felt firmly in control, the lead never got past 18. By no means an unsatisfying win, but you might’ve liked to see Tatum and White be able to take a breather in this one.

That’s What he said…

One of the standout moments of the NBC Sports Boston broadcast of the game was commentators Drew Carter and Brian Scalabrine deliberating over what kind 0f “dog” Luke Kornet would be. This came after Kornet converted an impressive lefthanded put-back dunk, then barked like a dog on his way back down the court. Suggestions from the commentating duo included German shepherd and pit bull.

Luke Kornet with the lefty put-back slam and the road-dog bark 🐶 pic.twitter.com/bPJ8S1LYRG — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 23, 2025

So That Happened…

Payton Pritchard: Breaker of Ankles? The University of Oregon alum overcame some early foul trouble in front of his home crowd, finishing with 16 points and 5 assists. One person sure to remember Pritchard’s performance was Toumani Camara of the Blazers, who almost stumbled out of frame after the hometown kid crossed him up before bottoming a three.

The bench was loving this move from Payton Pritchard on Camara pic.twitter.com/x1F2RrlKD2 — Danielle Hobeika (@DanielleHobeika) March 23, 2025

The Celtics will be back in action Monday night against the Kings as they continue their west coast road trip.