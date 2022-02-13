Celtics Beat Hawks 105-95, Win Streak Extends to 8

The Celtics looked for revenge as they welcomed the Atlanta Hawks to TD Garden on Sunday afternoon. After falling behind and struggling from beyond the arc, Boston locked in and pulled off the comeback to beat Atlanta 105-95. The Celtics win streak has been pushed to 8 games.

After Ime Udoka called the team out earlier in the season, the Celtics have gradually changed and improved in 2022. “It’s not gonna happen overnight and I understand that,” said Udoka, “They’ve all been receptive to coaching and criticism and challenging them. So I love the group for that.”

Jaylen Brown said “I’m proud of our group. We’ve had some tough stretches, but we’ve been able to put some good games together.”

On the Celtics win streak and how the team is feeling, Jayson Tatum said “We didn’t win the championship. Today didn’t make or break the season. I’mma tell y’all I told you so when we win a championship one day. Until then, anything less than that is just the process of getting there.”

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, and host John Zannis break it all down.

The Garden Report has decided to join Discord! You should too to stay in touch with the guys, get alerted on special announcements, giveaways, CHAT with Celtics Fans etc. → https://discord.gg/6UgZBYX4ub

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!