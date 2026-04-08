Celtics Beat Hornets in Potential First-Round Preview | You Got Boston

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 113-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets, in which Jaylen Brown exploded for 35 points and 9 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum added 23 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. Plus, Payton Pritchard’s big three-pointers and why Jordan Walsh has become an important story.

0:00 – Celtics defeat Hornets 113-102

4:31 – Jayson Tatum performance

8:52 – Derrick White performance

10:00 – Prizepicks

11:24 – Payton Pritchard performance

13:09 – Jordan Walsh performance

16:57 – Nikola Vucevic struggles

18:32 – Final thoughts on win

19:17 – Wrapping up

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