Celtics Beat Jokic-Less Nuggets in Denver | Garden Report Postgame Show

Jayson Tatum dropped 29 points, and Kristaps Porzingis added 25 as the Boston Celtics secured a 118-106 win over the Jokic-less Nuggets on Tuesday night.

Join the Garden Report crew—John Zannis, Josue Pavon, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning—as they break down all the action from this Celtics victory. Get instant analysis, live player reactions, and more!

The Garden Report is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !