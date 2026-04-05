Celtics Beat Raptors, Nikola Vucevic Returns! | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS

Jaylen Brown scored 26 points and Jayson Tatum added 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 115-101 on Sunday.

Celtics center Nikola Vucevic returned after missing a month following surgery for a broken right ring finger, finishing with four points and four rebounds in 13 minutes.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and A. Sherrod Blakely immediately after Celtics vs. Raptors to break down the win.

Should Luka Garza be the #Celtics backup Center over Nikola Vucevic?🤔 “When Look at the totality of that backup position and who is best poised to give you minutes behind, keep behind Neemias. I think it’s Luka Garza. I think he’s earned the right to be their backup center,”… pic.twitter.com/M0NPNk8fDr — The Garden Report on CLNS (@TheGardenReport) April 5, 2026

00:00 Instant Reaction

10:55 Joe Postgame Comments

17:30 FINAL FOUR MATCHUP

21:00 PrizePicks

22:30 Neemias Queta goes off again

29:50 Jayson Tatum looks good again

39:00 FINAL FOUR MATCHUP

42:00 Thoughts on Raptors as potential opponent

57:30 Who should be backup center? Vucevic or Garza?

1:01:50 Jaylen Brown Postgame Comments

1:04:45 Jaylen Brown’s game

1:06:28 Nikola Vucevic Postgame Comments

1:12:10 More Vucevic talk

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: ⁠https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email⁠

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