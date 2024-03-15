Celtics Beat Suns 127-112, Clinch Playoff Spot

The Garden Report goes live following the Celtics’ game against the Suns. Tune in to the Celtics Postgame Show featuring Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and John Zannis as they provide insights and analysis from Boston’s game against Phoenix. Jaylen Brown led the way with 37 points, while Jayson Tatum contributed 26, as the Celtics powered past the Phoenix Suns 127-112 on Thursday night. With this victory, Boston became the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason.

