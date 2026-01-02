Close Menu
Celtics Postgame Live

Celtics Bench Mob Helps Secure W vs Kings! | Garden Report Postgame show on CLNS Media

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read
Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons (4) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics pulled away late to secure a 120–106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Kings to break it all down.

