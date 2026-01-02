Celtics Bench Mob Helps Secure W vs Kings! | Garden Report Postgame show on CLNS Media

Boston Celtics pulled away late to secure a 120–106 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Kings to break it all down.

Follow us on Social Media:

Twitter: ⁠https://twitter.com/celticsclns⁠ & ⁠https://twitter.com/thegardenreport⁠

Instagram: ⁠https://www.instagram.com/celticsclns⁠

Facebook: ⁠https://www.facebook.com/CLNSmedia/⁠

Join Our Discord Server: ⁠https://discord.gg/2vxNKH9Qr4

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at ⁠⁠⁠http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠⁠ & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup.