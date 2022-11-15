Celtics Bench Sparks Comeback vs Thunder

The Celtics notched their seventh straight win, and it was in no small part due to their bench players. After trailing by as many as 15 points in the 3rd quarter, the Celtics leaned on Payton Pritchard and Derrick White to give the Celtics the boost they needed. And when the team needed them the most, Pritchard and White both delivered.

Pritchard’s hustle, offensive rebounding and clutch shooting helped reduce the deficit leading into the 4th, and Derrick White hit some absolutely crucial shots down the stretch to push Boston to the finish line, including a massive three pointer. Because of their efforts, the Celtics notched their first double digit comeback win of the season, and the team rises to 11-3 on the season.

