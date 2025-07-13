Close Menu
Celtics Big Man Depth Worst in the NBA? | Celtics Beat

Dan Greenberg of Barstool Sports joins the program to chat about the Summer League Celtics, his love affair with Hugo Gonzalez, and why the Celtics are breaking down barriers. X: @StoolGreenie

0:00 ⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰
1:45 Hugo Gonzalez is locked in!
3:53 Is this the roster we’ll see at the start of the season?
5:56 How would this team look if Tatum was healthy?
12:20 Will Simons be a different player in Boston than in Portland?
13:44 Owners being cheap?
15:34 Why it makes sense to be under the 2nd apron
17:36 2nd apron misconceptions
20:49 How a new CBA would change things
22:59 PrizePicks
26:38 Impressions of Hugo Gonzalez
34:32 What will the frontcourt rotation look like?
43:55 Expectations for this season
52:16 ECF odds + how many wins will C’s get?
58:03 Jaylen Brown as the no. 1 option
