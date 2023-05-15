Celtics Blow Out 76ers, Will Face Heat in ECF

The Boston Celtics needed to come with their “A” Game to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals in Game 7 of their East semis series with the Philadelphia 76ers, and somehow the Celtics found a way to dig even deeper with a historic, 51-point outing from star forward Jayson Tatum.

What did Boston do differently? Why did we see so much pick-and-roll for a Celtics squad in 2022-23, and how did Boston work to take away what the Sixers lean on the most offensively? And most important of all, how are we feeling about the looming rematch with the Heat in a do-over of the 2020 bubble’s final four teams as the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers advance to face each other in the Western Conference finals?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast had plenty to say after a 112-88 Boston blowout Game 7 win, as well as the rest of the postseason landscape now that the Celtics are no longer in danger of getting sent fishing.

The gang also touches on the disturbing behavior from Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, 2023 Celtics draft prep, and more so be sure to tune in.

