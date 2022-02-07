Celtics Blow Out Magic 116-83, Win Streak Pushed to Five Games

The Celtics continue their road trip with a four game win streak in hand as they take on the Orlando Magic. Boston continued their stretch of tough defensive performances in a 116-83 drubbing on Sunday night. Boston is now in a virtual tie with the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors for the 6th seed, and they will play the Nets on Tuesday night in a pivotal game.

Of the Celtics tough and stifling defense, Head Coach Ime Udoka said “It’s suffocating at times with our size and versatility. We’ve got big wings, versatile bigs, and a pit bull of a point guard. So there’s no real weakness out there.”

“We’ve been talking about learning and growing all season,” said Jaylen Brown, “So we’ve got to keep that up, keep our edge. We’re not satisfied. We’ve got to take it one game at a time and see where this thing can go.”

With the NBA trade deadline coming on Thursday, rumors have swirled around the league about Dennis Schroder. “I’ve been hearing this for nine years,” said Schroder when asked in his postgame interview. “When it happens, it happens. It is what it is. That’s how the business goes. But I love the guys here. If I stay here, that would be better.”

