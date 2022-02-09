Celtics Blow Out Nets 126-91 for 6th Straight Win

The Celtics faced a road matchup as they traveled to Brooklyn to take on the undermanned Nets. Boston set the tone right off the jump with their defense and never looked back as they blew out the Nets on the road 126-91. Boston has now leapfrogged the Nets in the standings as we near the NBA trade deadline on Thursday at 3PM EST.

Join the Celtics Postgame Show as A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and host John Zannis break it all down.

#Celtics #NBA #BostonCeltics

You can also listen and Subscribe to the Garden Report Postgame Show on iTunes, Spotify & Stitcher as we go LIVE after every Celtics game. Watch the show LIVE after every game by subscribing to our YouTube Channel!

The CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Popular Now Potential Patriots from the 2022 NFL Draft

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!