Celtics Blown Out at Home by Hornets | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning react to the Celtics’ 118-89 loss to the Hornets at TD Garden and growing speculation that Jayson Tatum could be close to returning to the court. They discuss what went wrong tonight, including Payton Pritchard and Nikola Vucevic’s struggles.

They then speculate whether Friday’s game vs Dallas could be the day we finally see Tatum back on the court, and why the Celtics need him desperately following tonight’s loss.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Instant reaction with John and Bobby

07:00 Joe Mazzulla postgame press conference

10:26 Do the Celtics have a Vucevic problem?

26:06 PrizePicks

27:56 Can the Celtics compete with the best teams in the league?

35:12 Do the Celtics need Tatum back now?

46:10 Will Tatum return on Friday?

57:20 Support Bobby’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Health! Link is in the description!

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!