Celtics Blowout Heat For Second Straight Win

The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday securing their second straight win for the first time this season.

Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis after the game as we break it all down.