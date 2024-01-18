Celtics Blowout Spurs in Victor Wembanyama’s TD Garden Debut

Join The Garden Report live after the Celtics face off against the Spurs. Tune into the Celtics Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely & John Zannis for a comprehensive analysis and insights from Boston’s game in Toronto. In a recent highlight, French sensation Victor Wembanyama made his debut on the Boston Celtics’ renowned parquet court.

In the game, Jayson Tatum led with 24 points, and Jaylen Brown, back from a one-game break, added 21 points, helping Boston maintain a perfect 20-0 home record this season. Jrue Holiday contributed 22 points while Luke Kornet tied his season-high with nine rebounds. The Celtics secured their third consecutive win.

Wembanyama had a strong start with 10 points in the first quarter, keeping San Antonio competitive early on. He ended the game with a 10-for-19 shooting performance, alongside five rebounds.

