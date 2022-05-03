Garden Report: Jaylen Brown, Celtics Bounce Back vs Bucks in Win 109-86

The Boston Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden for Game 2 of their 2nd Round Series. After dropping Game 1 in an abysmal loss on Sunday, the Celtics came out of the gate swinging and didn’t take their foot off the accelerator. Led by Jaylen Brown’s 25 PTS in the first half, the Celtics blew out the Bucks in wire-t0-wire fashion in a 109-86 win. The Celtics tied their franchise record for made threes in a playoff game (20) and held the Bucks to a season-low 86 PTS. They will play again in Milwaukee on Saturday for Game 3, 3:30 PM EST tipoff.

“We wanted to match their physicality and punch back first tonight,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka in his postgame presser.

On defending Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grant Williams said “I view it as guarding him on an island. It’s just you and him — and you have to do your job.”

“I knew we was gonna be ready tonight from a competitiveness standpoint,” said Jayson Tatum on the Celtics’ bounce back win.

On how locked in he is, Jaylen Brown said “My whole life is on pause. The only thing that matters is the playoffs.”

