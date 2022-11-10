Celtics Breeze Past Pistons; Improve to 8-3

Boston, MA — The league’s top-rated offense put on a show for the home fans.

The Boston Celtics outclassed the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night, pushing their win streak to 4 games. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each logged 30-point games, but Sam Hauser’s performance stole the show.

Hauser led the Celtics bench with a career high 24 points on 6 made 3’s. His quick release and decisive movement without the ball continue to bolster Boston’s rotation in the early going. Marcus Smart also notched the first 3-game streak of his career with double figure assists.

The Celtics never trailed after a 2-0 deficit in the opening minute, and led by as many as 24 at one point. Boston improved their league-best 3-point attack by hitting 18 3’s as a team and shared the ball fluidly for a season-high 31 assists on 47 baskets.

The Boston Celtics will now turn their focus to the Denver Nuggets as the two 8-3 teams play Friday in the Garden.