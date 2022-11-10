Subscribe
Celtics Breeze Past Pistons; Improve to 8-3

Micah Pruyn GoldsteinBy 1 Min Read

Boston, MA — The league’s top-rated offense put on a show for the home fans.

The Boston Celtics outclassed the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night, pushing their win streak to 4 games. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each logged 30-point games, but Sam Hauser’s performance stole the show.

Hauser led the Celtics bench with a career high 24 points on 6 made 3’s. His quick release and decisive movement without the ball continue to bolster Boston’s rotation in the early going. Marcus Smart also notched the first 3-game streak of his career with double figure assists.

The Celtics never trailed after a 2-0 deficit in the opening minute, and led by as many as 24 at one point. Boston improved their league-best 3-point attack by hitting 18 3’s as a team and shared the ball fluidly for a season-high 31 assists on 47 baskets.

The Boston Celtics will now turn their focus to the Denver Nuggets as the two 8-3 teams play Friday in the Garden.

Sports Broadcasting and Digital Journalism student at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. Associate sports editor for the Newshouse and Co-anchor for Mornings on The Hill. Founder of NBA Interact instagram page and lead correspondent for the Dunkin with Dom podcast. Fantasy football writer and supporter of making the extra pass.

