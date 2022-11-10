Celtics Breeze Past Pistons 128-112

The league’s top-rated offense put on a show for the home fans.

The Boston Celtics outclassed the Detroit Pistons 128-112 on Wednesday night, pushing their win streak to four games. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each logged 30-point games, but Sam Hauser’s performance stole the show.

Hauser led the Celtics bench with a career high 24 points on six made threes. His quick release and decisive movement without the ball continue to bolster Boston’s rotation in the early going. Marcus Smart also notched the first three-game streak of his career with double-figure assists.

The Celtics never trailed after a 2-0 deficit in the opening minute, and led by as many as 24 points. Boston improved their league-best three point attack by hitting 18 as a team, and they shared the ball fluidly for a season-high 31 assists on 47 baskets.

The Boston Celtics will now turn their focus to the Denver Nuggets as the two 8-3 teams play Friday in the Garden.