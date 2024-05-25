WATCH: Jaylen Brown EXPLODES for 40 Points in Celtics Game 2 Victory Over Pacers

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown poured a game high 40 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-110 to take a 2-0 lead in the best of 7 Eastern Conference Finals. Brown’s 40 tied a career playoff high. He went 14 for 27 from the field, 4-10 from deep and 8-11 from the free throw line. His plus 18 was tops on the team.

Check out some of his top plays in the link below.



On Wednesday, Brown found out he was snubbed for All-NBA. After the game Brown emphatically declared that the snub did not at all motivate him to raise his level in game 2.

“Man, we’re two games away from the Finals,” Brown said. “I don’t have time to give a f***.”