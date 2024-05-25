Close Menu
WATCH: Jaylen Brown EXPLODES for 40 Points in Celtics Game 2 Victory Over Pacers

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 40 points as Boston took down the Indiana Pacers to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.
May 23, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after making a three point basket against the Indiana Pacers in the first half during game two of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown poured a game high 40 points as the Boston Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 126-110 to take a 2-0 lead in the best of 7 Eastern Conference Finals. Brown’s 40 tied a career playoff high. He went 14 for 27 from the field, 4-10 from deep and 8-11 from the free throw line. His plus 18 was tops on the team.

On Wednesday, Brown found out he was snubbed for All-NBA. After the game Brown emphatically declared that the snub did not at all motivate him to raise his level in game 2.

“Man, we’re two games away from the Finals,” Brown said. “I don’t have time to give a f***.”

