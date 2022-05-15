Celtics Blow Out Bucks 109-81 to Win Series

The Boston Celtics returned to TD Garden to take on the Bucks in the Game 7 series finale. In arguably the most important game of the season, the Celtics showed up to play and took control early in the game after some tough shooting struggles. Most notably, Grant Williams struggled early in the game and began to heat up.

By the time the final whistle rang out, Williams led all scorers with 27 points on 10-of-22 shooting (7-of-18 from deep) to go along with 6 rebounds. Williams set a new playoff career high for points and made threes, and broke Steph Curry’s record of three point attempts in a Game 7.

“We knew we were going to persevere,” said Grant Williams after the game.

On the intense crowds at TD Garden, Ime Udoka said “I knew it was loud in here, but I’ve never heard it until tonight. I get locked in on the floor. But you look around and see everyone standing and cheering. That was the first time I really felt it in this series.”

“He just has confidence. He never gets too high and never gets down,” said Jaylen Brown of Ime Udoka. “He has so much poise. He makes adjustments, but he doesn’t make over-adjustments. For a first-year coach, it was unheard of.”

On Grant Williams and his career night, Jayson Tatum said “Grant won us a playoff game. A Game 7.”

