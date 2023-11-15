Celtics Build Momentum in Big Win over Knicks

Join The A List Podcast with veteran Boston Celtics and NBA reporter A. Sherrod Blakely, veteran NBA Insider for the Boston Globe, Gary Washburn and NBC10 Boston’s Kwani A. Lunis. The “Big 3” discuss the latest news and insights into the Boston Celtics, the NBA, and more! Join Sherrod, Gary and Kwani weekly as they delve into the most poignant topics with some of the biggest names in basketball and beyond. In Episode 154, the Big 3 discuss the Celtics’ strong win over the New York Knicks, Sam Hauser heating up, Jayson Tatum’s 4th quarter dominance, and much more!

0:00 Teaser

0:49 Intro

1:47 Recapping Celtics vs Knicks

4:36 Celtics won with their defense against Knicks and playing a complete game

5:56 Is Sam Hauser the answer to the Celtics bench problems?

8:14 FanDuel Sportsbook

8:52 Hauser cont’d

11:26 Jayson Tatum continues to build upon success this season

15:32 What do Celtics need to do in order to keep this momentum?

17:36 Gary Washburn and his standoff with Joe Mazzulla during postgame interview

23:50 Indeed

25:32 Looking ahead at Celtics upcoming games

33:45 Outro

