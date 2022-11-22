Celtics Sleepwalk to 121-107 Loss to Bulls

The Celtics hit the Windy City for their last stop of their road trip as they take on the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics were riding a 9 game win streak heading into Monday night’s road matchup, but Boston fell flat early in the game and could never fully recover from their defensive lapses. The Bulls, desperate for a win, ended up winning 121-107, and snapped the Celtics’ win streak in the process.

Join The Garden Report Postgame Show with Bobby Manning, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis as we break it all down.

