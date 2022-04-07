Celtics Mark 50th Win with 117-94 Blowout over Bulls

The Celtics traveled to Chicago to take on the Bulls in a potential playoff preview. With Lonzo Ball ruled out for the season as he rehabs from meniscus surgery, the Bulls were without their best defender and facilitator against the league’s top defense in Boston. The Celtics ran away with the game early and put the Bulls in the rearview fast, winning the game in a 117-94 landslide on Wednesday night. Boston finished the night in 2nd place in the conference, and marked their 50th win on the season.

“When I signed on here it was pretty much given that we’re gonna win 50 games, that’s the expectation,” said Head Coach Ime Udoka after the game. “That’s what people expect of this team. It’s a good thing to get back to where we expect it to be.”

On how the team has been able to build up this momentum and stay locked in, Al Horford said “It starts with focus. I see it in timeouts. Guys are locked in. You can’t get rattled. Just because we’re up 20, doesn’t mean we’re going to start jacking shots. We keep playing the right way and that leads to good things.”

On teammate Al Horford and his outstanding effort in the win, Marcus Smart said “It’s inspirational man. Al’s been doing this for a very long time. And as a young guy, when you see that, it’s kind of hard for you not to go out there and give out that same energy he’s giving.”

