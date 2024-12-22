Celtics Bulls Was an All-Time Jayson Tatum Performance

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics 123-98 win over the Bulls, beginning with Jayson Tatum’s massive performance. Tatum became the first player in Celtics history to record 43 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists. Plus, Noa discusses World Basketball Day and the only concern she has about this team so far (spoiler alert: it’s Sam Hauser’s lingering back injury).

You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – https://gametime.co

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!