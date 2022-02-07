With the Celtics play over the last month and the team’s surge up the standings, Brad Stevens and team ownership have a difficult decision to make. The NBA trade deadline is in mere days, and Boston needs to decide what direction they’re going to head in. The latest trade rumors have involved Dennis Schroder and trying their best to get under the luxury tax. Should the Celtics buy or sell at the trade deadline? The Garden Report crew weighs in on Celtics trade rumors.

