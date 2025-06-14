Celtics Can Compete in East next season without Tatum | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely and Yahoo! Sports NBA columnist Vincent Goodwill discuss Jaylen Brown’s offseason surgery, Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and the New York Knicks coaching search

0:00 – Welcome in Guest

1:36 – Pacers lead NBA Finals 2-1

2:12 – Can the Pacers actually win NBA Championship?

5:05 – How the Pacers won game 3

7:22 – How would a Pacers title impact the league in roster construction

10:00 – What do Thunder do if they don’t win a championship this year?

12:35 – Expectations for the Boston Celtics next season

18:15 – Latest on Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau

32:22 – NBA Finals Game 4 Preview

35:00 – Wrapping up

