Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

Celtics Can Compete in East next season without Tatum | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

On this week’s show,  Sherrod Blakely and Yahoo! Sports NBA columnist Vincent Goodwill discuss Jaylen Brown’s offseason surgery, Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and the New York Knicks coaching search

0:00 – Welcome in Guest
1:36 – Pacers lead NBA Finals 2-1
2:12 – Can the Pacers actually win NBA Championship?
5:05 – How the Pacers won game 3
7:22 – How would a Pacers title impact the league in roster construction
10:00 – What do Thunder do if they don’t win a championship this year?
12:11 – Subscribe to the Podcast
12:35 – Expectations for the Boston Celtics next season
16:55 – Prizepicks
18:15 – Latest on Knicks firing of Tom Thibodeau
32:22 – NBA Finals Game 4 Preview
35:00 – Wrapping up

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.