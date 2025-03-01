Celtics-Cavaliers Takeaways: Thrilling Matchup Resembles Likely East Finals

Looking back on the season Cavaliers-Celtics series reveals plenty of thrilling, competitive basketball, difficult absences to draw from in each game and a 2-2 season series tie that played nearly even (460-459 CLE) on the scoreboard collectively. Cleveland effectively secured the east’s top seed in Friday’s 123-116 win, ahead of Boston by 7.5 games now, while the Celtics controlled their two healthiest meetings with the Cavs and nearly won the other two down multiple starters.

The main takeaway becomes that this hypothetical east finals series would be close night-to-night. Joe Mazzulla stressed that last season’s second round series between the two teams didn’t fully show Cleveland’s capabilities due to Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen’s absences. They all returned this year, and with additional wing depth added at the deadline in De’Andre Hunter, Kenny Atkinson’s group looked flexible, explosive and capable of executing a difficult defensive game plan that absorbed droves of threes and allowed an all-time Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum game (83 pts) while staying home on the Celtics’ other threats.

Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday missed the game — but the Cavs proved that any swing in health or productivity across either lineup could swing a spring series in either direction. It’s that close of a matchup.