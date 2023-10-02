Celtics Cedric Maxwell Reacts to Dame Lillard Trade

Celtics radio voice Cedric Maxwell and CLNS’ Josue Pavon share their thoughts on the massive blockbuster deal that lands star guard Dame Lillard in Milwaukee alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. How does this trade change up the Eastern Conference?

This segment of the Cedric Maxwell Podcast is brought to you by FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. NEW customers can bet $5 and get $200 in BONUS BETS – GUARANTEED.

If a comprehensive solution is what you need from your supplement routine, then try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase. Go to drinkAG1.com/GARDEN

ODDS-R! Ever wished you could navigate the betting field with the confidence of a pro? Enter OddsR. They’re not a sportsbook, but they’re the sports betting advisor you’ve always needed. It’s like having a playbook for smarter bets right in your pocket. I’ve been absolutely loving the experience, and I think you will too. Especially since Pats Interference listeners get a 30-day free trial! Elevate your game day and join the smart betting revolution! Go get it at https://oddsr.com/celtics

Visit https://factormeals.com/NEWSFEED50 to get 50% off your first box! Factor is America’s #1 Ready-To-Eat Meal Kit, can help you fuel up fast with ready-to-eat meals delivered straight to your door.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CELTICS CLNS YOUTUBE CHANNEL!