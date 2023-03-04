Garden Breakdown: Celtics Blow 28 Point Lead in Loss to Nets

After a hot start against the Brooklyn Nets and jumping out to a 28 point lead in the 2nd quarter, the Boston Celtics had one of their worst losses of the season, falling to the new-look Nets 115-105 on Friday night at TD Garden. Boston’s effort and energy was questionable at best after letting Brooklyn back into the game, and no matter how close they got the score, the Nets would continue to maintain and extend their lead.

Bobby Manning of The Garden Report discusses the tough loss and collapse onsite at TD Garden following the game.

