“Celtics City” Documentary: Bill Russell’s racial challenges in Boston

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss all the biggest stories around the NBA including the Celtics and Lakers rivalry, the Nuggets coming to life, and take a closer look at the Celtics City docuseries. All that, and much more!

00:00 – Intro

00:36 – Bill Russell

05:50 – Russ and Bob Cousy

10:50 – Prizepicks

12:04 – Jaylen Brown

16:24 – Nuggets on a roll

18:30 – Lakers/Celtics viewership

22:50 – Junior Bridgeman passes away

28:00 – Saint Francis upsets Central Connecticut

