“Celtics City” Documentary: Bill Russell’s racial challenges in Boston

On this episode of the Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast, Bob and Gary Tanguay discuss all the biggest stories around the NBA including the Celtics and Lakers rivalry, the Nuggets coming to life, and take a closer look at the Celtics City docuseries. All that, and much more!
00:00 – Intro
00:36 – Bill Russell
05:50 – Russ and Bob Cousy
10:50 – Prizepicks
12:04 – Jaylen Brown
16:24 – Nuggets on a roll
18:30 – Lakers/Celtics viewership
22:50 – Junior Bridgeman passes away
28:00 – Saint Francis upsets Central Connecticut
Join this channel to get access to perks, exclusive content, rate games, moments, footage and LIVE NBA Legends Q&A and AMAs with members! Start on link below! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWJOKseXd–YsDaUsOt06gA/join—
CLNS Media’s preferred Daily Fantasy partner is PrizePicks. Sign up at https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Get $50 instantly when you play $5! Use Code CLNS