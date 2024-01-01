Are Celtics Clearly the Best Team in the NBA?

After the Boston Celtics decisive 134-101 win against the San Antonio Spurs, The Garden Report went live to discuss the game’s highlights. Jayson Tatum was at the forefront with 25 points, with Jaylen Brown close behind at 24 points, aiding in extending the Celtics’ winning streak to six. Derrick White made a significant 17-point contribution against his former team. Kristaps Porzingis, returning from a calf injury, also made an impact with 14 points and nine rebounds. Bobby Manning and John Zannis of CLNS Media analyzed the Celtics’ prospects for a championship, emphasizing why this is their prime opportunity.

