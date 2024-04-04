Celtics Clinch Best Record in NBA In Blowout Win vs SGA-Less Thunder

Kristaps Porzingis delivered an impressive performance with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks, leading the Celtics to a 135-100 victory over the Thunder on Wednesday night. This win secured the best record in the NBA and home-court advantage throughout the playoffs for the Celtics. Tune in to The Garden Report live following the Celtics game against the Thunder for the Celtics Postgame Show. Join Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, and John Zannis as they provide insights and analysis from Boston’s matchup against OKC.

