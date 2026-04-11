Celtics Clinch East’s Number 2 Seed | Celtics vs Pelicans Postgame Show on CLNS

The Celtics defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 144-118, in a blowout victory that earned them the East’s second seed. Sam Hauser led the way with 24 points on eight threes.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. Knicks to break down the game.

0:00: Intro

4:57: Joe Mazzulla Presser

15:35: Garden Report March Madness Final

19:50: PrizePicks

23:50 – Hugo Gonzalez Minutes

27:30 – Celtics Potential First Round Opponents

31:24 – Standout Performances

45:00 – Jake Issenberg Joins!

54:00 – Celtics or Knicks?

1:15:00 – Wrapping Up

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

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