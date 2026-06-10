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Celtics Close to Getting Back to the Finals | Big 3 NBA Podcast

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn discuss San Antonio’s 115-111 Game 3 win in New York. They also talked about who struggled in Game 3 and who stood out. A conversation was also held about adjustments for Game 4 and how close Boston is to being back on the NBA’s biggest stage.

0:00 – Welcome in

1:53 – Takeaways from NBA Finals

18:26 – Subscribe to the podcast!

18:44 – Prizepicks

19:40 – Previewing Game 4 of NBA Finals

27:48 – How close are the Celtics to returning to the NBA Finals?

35:04 – Best way for Celtics to improve this offseason: The Draft, Trades or Free Agency?

41:06 – Wrapping up!

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CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

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