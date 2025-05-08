Celtics Blow 20 Point Lead Again in Game 2 and Knicks take 2-0 Series Lead | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics fall to the New York Knicks 91-90 and are now down 2-0 in the series heading to New York for game 3. John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the loss and share their takeaways from game 2 and look ahead to a very important game 3.

