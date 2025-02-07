Celtics Collapse Against Undermanned Dallas | Celtics vs Mavericks Postgame

The Celtics fell to the Mavericks, 127-120, in a game that was much less close than the final score would suggest. While the “stay-ready group” was able to make it somewhat of a contest, the starters got blown off by the heavily-injured Mavericks, who were without Anthony Davis, PJ Washington, and more.

Join John Zannis, A. Sherrod Blakely, Jimmy Toscano, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell as they recap the action from TD Garden.

