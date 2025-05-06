Celtics Collapse Helps Knicks Steal Game 1 | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics fall to the New York Knicks in overtime 108-105, and now for the first time since 2023 the Boston Celtics are trailing in a series. Despite the return of Jrue Holiday to the lineup and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each having 23 Points the Celtics couldn’t hold onto their 20 point lead and let the Knicks comeback and steal home court with a game 1 victory in Boston. John Zannis, Bobby Manning, Noa Dalzell, Sherrod Blakely and Jimmy Toscano go LIVE on The Garden Report Postgame Show to break down the loss and share their takeaways from game 1 and look ahead to the rest of the series.

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Apple Podcasts: ⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/al-horford-turns-back-the-clock-celtics-vs-grizzlies/id913633230?i=1000701686217⁠

SUBSCRIBE to The Garden Report on Spotify: ⁠https://open.spotify.com/show/6LWgXEghZKCoXgDwjDB2mY ⁠

Join Our Discord Server: ⁠https://clnsmedia.com/discord⁠

The Garden Report on CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

🎫 Gametime – ⁠https://gametime.co⁠

Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. Terms apply. What time is it? Gametime!

👥 LinkedIn Jobs! Post your job for free at ⁠LinkedIn.com/GARDEN⁠. Terms and conditions apply.