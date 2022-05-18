Subscribe
Celtics Collapse in 3rd Quarter vs Heat in Game 1 Loss

The Celtics lost to the Heat 39-14 in a game where they won every other quarter, dropping Game 1 due to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's struggles.
Bobby Manning

MIAMI — The Celtics entered the 3rd quarter ahead by 8 points in Game 1 vs the Heat and embarked on an all-out collapse, hitting 2-of-15 from the field, turning the ball over eight times, including six giveaways from Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown drove into traffic, Gabe Vincent peppered Boston with big shots and Jimmy Butler capped a 22-2 run with back-to-back breakout steals and scores. The Heat took a 1-0 lead in the series and left the Celtics wondeirng how they won three quarters and let the decisive one get away. Butler scored 41 points, eight rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks in the win.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon recapped Celtics vs Heat Game 1 live from Miami.

