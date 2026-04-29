Celtics Collapse in 4th Quarter, Lose Game 5 vs 76ers | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics were outscored 28-11 in the fourth quarter and fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 113-97 at TD Garden. The Celtics now lead the series 3-2, heading back to Philadelphia for Game 6. Joel Embiid dominated the Celtics’ big men, finishing with 33 points in 39 minutes. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum finished with 22 and 24 points, respectively. Payton Pritchard was the only other Celtic who finished in double-figures.

⏰EPISODE TIMELINE⏰

00:00 Intro and instant reaction with John and Jimmy

02:15 Joe Mazzulla postgame press conference

08:11 Went went wrong? Breaking down Celtics’ 4th quarter collapse

24:55 PrizePicks!

26:49 Jaylen Brown postgame press conference

31:22 Jayson Tatum postgame press conference

36:00 John and Jimmy reveal their Game 5 picks on PrizePicks!

40:20 Bobby Manning joins!

51:09 Answering your super chats!

1:06:12 Celtics’ biggest weaknesses

1:10:35 Panic Meter! Closing Thoughts

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, and Bobby Manning immediately after Celtics vs. 76ers Game 5 to break down the game.

The Garden Report on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!