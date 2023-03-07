Celtics Collapse in OT vs Cavs

It’s a feeling all too familiar for the Celtics.

The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-114 in overtime. The loss comes one night after dropping a double OT contest against the New York Knicks. It’s the third straight game the team has dropped after leading by 14 or more.

The C’s, playing without Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, and Robert Williams III, had their foot on the gas for most of the night. They kept the Cavs at bay until the fourth quarter, where Cleveland eventually went on an 18-6 run and Donovan Mitchell hit two clutch free throws to tie the game. With less than a second left, tied 109-109, Grant Williams had a chance to ice the game in regulation. He missed both free throws and Marcus Smart missed the desperation tip, sending the game to overtime. The Celtics had absolutely no legs from the grueling game last night, and Cleveland eventually pulled away in the extra frame.

Jaylen Brown was spectacular, finishing the game with 32 points 9 assists and 13 rebounds. He provided contagious energy on both ends of the floor, but after his 47 minutes last night, he looked exhausted in OT, missing shots in the last of his 45 minutes. Malcolm Brogdon also had a fantastic return to the lineup, ending with 24 points on 8/14 shooting.

Cleveland worked through a lethargic first three quarters and had all the momentum going into overtime. Donovan Mitchell had a Donovan Mitchell type of game, ending with 40 points on 14/34 shooting. Evan Mobley, after posting two first-half points, finished with 25 points and 3 blocks.

The Celtics will finally get a break from tough Eastern Conference opponents on Wednesday. They will return home to TD Garden to take on Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.