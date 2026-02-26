Close Menu
Celtics Postgame Live

Celtics Collapse in Second Half, End Road Trip with Loss vs Nuggets | Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

The Celtics end their road trip with a 103-84 loss in Denver. Boston hit their season low in points after an offensive collapse in the second half.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis and Bobby Manning right after Celtics vs Nuggets.

