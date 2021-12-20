Celtics Collapse in 4th Quarter vs Joel Embiid’s 76ers

The Celtics look to against their rival Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Join A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano and host John Zannis after the game as we break it all down!

Notable Stats:

Celtics

Brown 30pts 5reb

Tatum 17pts 9reb 6ast

Freedom 15pts 11reb

Smart 15pts 6reb

Pritchard 14pts

Team: 46.3% FG 7-27 3PT 42 REB 16 AST 18 TOV

76ers

Embiid 41pts 10reb

Curry 26pts 7ast

Harris 25pts 7reb

Team: 50% FG 10-25 3PT 34 REB 20 AST 17 TOV

