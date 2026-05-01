Celtics Collapse vs Sixers, Here’s How They Can Bounce Back in Game 7 | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the team’s 106-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, and discusses how the team can respond entering Game 7. What went wrong with the starting lineup? How can Jaylen Brown bounce back? And why did Payton Pritchard and the bench unit look so much better than the starting lineup?

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