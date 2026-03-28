Celtics Come From Behind to Down Hawks | CLNS Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 109-102, in a game where they trailed in the first quarter by as many as 16 points. Payton Pritchard led the way with 36 points off the bench.
The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell immediately after Celtics vs. Hawks to break down the game.
00:00 Start
1:00 Instant Reaction
20:00 Celtics East Favorites?
23:30 PrizePicks
25:45 Jayson Tatum Discussion
42:00 Jaylen Brown’s Injury
48:00 Payton Pritchard’s Big Night
1:00:00 Derrick White’s Shooting Struggles
1:03:00 Bobby and Noa Join
Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email
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