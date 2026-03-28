Celtics Come From Behind to Down Hawks | CLNS Garden Report Postgame Show on CLNS Media

The Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 109-102, in a game where they trailed in the first quarter by as many as 16 points. Payton Pritchard led the way with 36 points off the bench.

The Garden Report Postgame Show goes LIVE with CLNS Media’s John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Bobby Manning, and Noa Dalzell immediately after Celtics vs. Hawks to break down the game.

00:00 Start

1:00 Instant Reaction

20:00 Celtics East Favorites?

23:30 PrizePicks

25:45 Jayson Tatum Discussion

42:00 Jaylen Brown’s Injury

48:00 Payton Pritchard’s Big Night

1:00:00 Derrick White’s Shooting Struggles

1:03:00 Bobby and Noa Join

Support Bobby Manning’s Boston Marathon Run for Beth Israel Lahey Health: https://www.givengain.com/project/bobby-raising-funds-for-beth-israel-lahey-health-111807?utm_source=Klaviyo&utm_medium=email

The Garden Report on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

📲Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!