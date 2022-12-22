Celtics Come Up Short, EMBARRASSED By Pacers

After losing two straight to the Orlando Magic and four of their last five games, the Boston Celtics desperately needed to get back on track Wednesday as they face the Indiana Pacers. With Tyrese Haliburton and old friend Aaron Nesmith leading the charge, the Pacers overwhelmed the Celtics, and absolutely blew them out of the water in the first quarter with a 37-11 run.

The Celtics fell behind by as many as thirty points, the biggest deficit they’ve faced since last season. But, in a second half full of effort and hustle, the Celtics got back into the game and chipped into the deficit. Ultimately, Boston came up short in a 117-112 loss to Indiana, making it their first losing streak of the season.

Join The Garden Report’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon as they react onsite at TD Garden.

