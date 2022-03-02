Celtics Are Comeback Kids in Win Over Hawks

The Boston Celtics welcomed the Atlanta Hawks to TD Garden on Tuesday night as Eastern Conference teams are fighting for playoff spots. After losing Jaylen Brown mere minutes into the game, Boston was forced to navigate the rest of the way without their 2nd scoring option. Atlanta’s shooters got hot, and Boston was looking at a 14 PT deficit at halftime.

After a message from Ime Udoka on playing with physicality, the Celtics responded to Atlanta’s performance by holding the Hawks to only 33 PTS in the 2nd half. Boston outscored the Hawks on a 70-44 run to seal their 107-98 comeback win on Tuesday night. Join the Garden Report as we break down the Celtics comeback.

