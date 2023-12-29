Celtics Comeback to Beat Pistons, Detroit Ties Longest Losing Streak in NBA History

BOSTON — The Detroit Pistons, determined to avoid a 28th straight loss which would equal the longest losing streak in NBA history, took the Celtics to overtime on Thursday night. However, despite their valiant effort, the Celtics emerged victorious with a 128-122 win. To discuss and recap this intense game, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning welcomed Mike Curtis, the Pistons beat writer for The Detroit News.

FanDuel Sportsbook, the exclusive wagering partner of the CLNS Media Network. Right now, NEW customers get ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY DOLLARS in BONUS BETS with any winning FIVE DOLLAR MONEYLINE BET! So, visit https://FanDuel.com/BOSTON and kick off the NFL season. FanDuel, Official Partner of the NFL. 21+ and present in MA. Hope is here. First online real money wager only. $5 pregame moneyline wager required. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. GamblingHelpLineMa.org or call (800)-327-5050 for 24/7 support. Play it smart from the start! GameSenseMA.com or call 1-800-GAM-1234. With HelloFresh, you get farm-fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and seasonal recipes delivered right to your doorstep. Go to https://HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE and use code CLNSFREE for FREE breakfast for life! One breakfast item per box while subscription is active. That’s free breakfast for life at HelloFresh.com/CLNSFREE with code CLNSFREE!