Celtics Complete Season Sweep Over Knicks | Garden Report Postgame Show

The Boston Celtics closed out the regular season series with a 119-117 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, completing a 4-0 season sweep. Join John Zannis, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely, Noa Dalzell, and Bobby Manning as they break down the thrilling OT victory.

SHOW HIGHLIGHTS:

0:00 Instant Reaction

17:20 Jaylen Brown Injury

50:17 Bobby Manning Joins from NY

1:03:06 Noa Dalzell Joins from NY

