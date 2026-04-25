Celtics Continue to be Road Warriors w/ Sean Grande

Sean Grande is the long-time radio voice for the Boston Celtics. Sean joins the show right after Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers to discuss Boston’s toughness, how Vucevic is fitting in, and the Celtics-Knicks rivalry.

0:00 – Intro

3:13 – Celtics found a new way to win down the stretch in Game 3

9:21 – Past experience helping Boston

34:18 – Vucevic still trying to find his footing

45:08 – Knicks propose tougher matchups than Hawks

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