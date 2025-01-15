Close Menu
Celtics continue to struggle against BAD teams | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod, Gary, and Kwani recap the recent stretch from the Celtics
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn and Kwani Lunis discuss the Celtics’ less-than-stellar 4-2 start in January, which came on the heels of a not-so-great stretch to end December. Could there be trouble in paradise? All that, and much more!

